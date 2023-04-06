Sean Hanrahan, 89, formerly a 40-year resident of Akron, PA, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of 60 years to the late Rose Polverini Hanrahan who passed away December 18, 2020.
Sean was born in Kilrush, County Clare, Ireland, son of the late Michael and Mary Hanrahan. He had an interesting educational background as he studied at the both the Sorbonne University in Paris and at the Vatican in Rome while ultimately getting his degree from Catholic University.
Sean is survived by his son Sean, Jr, daughter in-law Kelly (Fassnacht), three grand-children Colin, husband of Shelby Manthorpe Hanrahan, Clare Hanrahan, and Ryan Hanrahan; and one great-granddaughter Neve Hanrahan
Sean was an active parishioner at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata and was formerly on the Board of Ephrata Area Social Services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at the church before the Mass from 10 11 a.m.
Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences online, please visit: gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
