Sean Brian Condron, 53, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, June 23 after a decades-long struggle with mental illness. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Brian Condron and the late Mary Kearns.
Sean graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1986. He briefly served in the United States Air Force. Sean held a variety of jobs including taxi driver and Lyft driver.
Sean was a private person who kept to himself. He loved being outside in nature. He enjoyed barbeques at Lake Mead, camping at the beach, walking the trails at Red Rock Canyon, and being in the mountains.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his step mother, Diann Condron. In addition to his father and his father's wife, Margaret Esterly Condron, Sean is survived by his twin brother, Todd Condron (Kristen) of Norfolk, VA; his sister, Erica Wentzel (Matthew) of Lancaster, PA; his step father, Jon Walker of Lancaster, PA; his step brothers, Christopher Walker (Jennifer) and Benjamin Walker of Lancaster, PA, and Michael Wissler (Jennifer) of Ocean Pines, MD; his step sister, Danielle Berardi of Lancaster, PA; his life partner, Helen Ramos Vildosola of Las Vegas, NV; his dedicated life-long friend, Robert Losey; and his nieces and nephews.
Services and internment will take place in Las Vegas, NV and Lancaster, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sean's memory to Mental Health America https://mhanational.org