Sea Hul, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Sea was born in Kampong Cham, Cambodia. He was the loving husband of the late Choeuy Chhap who died in 2021.
Sea loved to laugh and could be found riding his bike around town. He was also a handyman who liked working on his house. The most important thing to Sea was his family, he enjoyed spending time with them.
Sea is survived by his children: Son Hul (Yoeung Yim), Plek Hul (Channath Ros), and Pip Hul (Kimberly Hul) all of Lancaster, grandchildren: Rinna Hul, Terence Hul, Kevin Hul, Renee Hul, Emily Hul, and Leo Hul, all of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held at 2PM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 1PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
