Scotty E. Winebarger, 81, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Born in Marion, WV, he was the son of the late Robert and Esther Gallimore Winebarger. He was the loving husband of Carol Jean Book Winebarger and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this month. Scotty retired from the Manheim Auto Auction and previously he worked as a Real Estate Agent for Caldwell Banker. A sports enthusiast, Scotty enjoyed golfing.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Scott Allen Winebarger of Manheim and a daughter, Kelli Marie wife of Nicholas Deinarowicz of Manuta, NJ; one grandson, Austin James Deinarowicz, a great grandson, Mason James Deinarowicz and six siblings: Donald, Dennis and Weldon Winebarger, Carol Weidler, Marlene (Kay) Moore and Sherry Winebarger. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Gary, Stanford and Douglas Winebarger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scotty's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Scotty's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Office of Donor Services, 3 International Drive, Rye Brook, NY 10573. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.