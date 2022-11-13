Scott W. Wolgemuth, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late James B. and Margaret (Markley) Wolgemuth. Scott was the husband of Kimberly (Berrier) Wolgemuth with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage this past April 28th.
Scott was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1975. He worked for the former AMP, Inc. for 20 years and later retired from Richter Precision after 15 years as a machinist. Scott was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, Scott enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting, fishing, and golfing. He also enjoyed spending time at Four Oaks and was meticulous about his lawn and mowing grass. Scott loved family trips to Stone Harbor, NJ and cherished the time he spent there with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kimberly, are two daughters, Sara Sloat, wife of Gregg of Elizabethtown and Emily Wolgemuth of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Sydney, Riley and Marleigh Sloat and Morgan Grabill; a sister, Leslie "Gus" Noll, wife of Dennis of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Steven Wolgemuth, husband of Kim of Elizabethtown and Keith Wolgemuth, husband of Pamela of Elizabethtown; four sisters-in-law, Cindy Bennett, wife of Roy of Dillsburg, Linda Rogers, wife of Stephen of Savannah, GA, Elizabeth Gruber, wife of Marlin of Mount Joy, and Barbara Berrier of Elizabethtown; his father-in-law, Mark Gordon Berrier of Elizabethtown; seven nieces; a nephew; and his best friend, Donald Baker, husband of Vicki of Williamsport.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care and the Ann Barshinger Cancer Center's staff for all the care and support they have provided Scott and his family. A very special thank you to Dr. Samuel Kerr for your support and kindness; you are the best.
A memorial service honoring Scott's life will be held at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again before the service on Friday from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ (address above) or the Ann Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com