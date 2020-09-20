Scott W. Szmanski, 50, passed away on September 16, 2020.
Scott was a sensitive, compassionate and caring soul. Scott, who was fondly known as Shemp, was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a big heart and loved making people laugh and helped anyone in need. Scott loved music and traveled with friends all over the country to see his favorite bands, including the Grateful Dead, Phish and many others. Scott also enjoyed snowboarding, kayaking, trips to the beach, and sitting by the fire.
He was a skilled carpenter and handy around the house. He loved animals and they always loved him back tenfold. He was an artist to the core and a romantic at heart.
Scott was extremely proud of his business, Rolling Spirits, which he conceived and expanded over ten years. This business allowed him to spread his positive energy everywhere he went.
Before starting Rolling Spirits, Scott was a teacher at Beverly Hills Middle School and Upper Darby School District. He was also a licensed realtor with Snyder Real Estate.
Scott was born and spent his childhood in Wilmington, DE, on June 25,1970. He lived in Wilmington, DE, Wyomissing, PA and Reading, PA, and recently moved to Lancaster, PA. Scott was a graduate of Wyomissing Area High School and Millersville University.
Scott is survived by his parents, Renee and Peter Fox and William Szymanski, and his siblings, Michele Padovani, Becky Fox, Jennifer (David) Reinhart, and Peter Fox, Jr. He is also survived by his partner of 27 years, Jennifer Snyder, and their pit bull, Chavez. Scott is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and by friends all over the country.
His rare and genuine personality will be missed immensely.
A memorial service will be planned.
In lieu of gifts please consider a contribution to the SPCA or the American Diabetes Association. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is assisting Scott's family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com.
