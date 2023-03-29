Scott W. Heisey, 64, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, Scott was the son of the late John and Virginia Heisey.
Scott attended the Philadelphia School for the Deaf in Philadelphia, PA, graduating in 1977. He worked at the Lancaster Post Office for 17 years and retired in 2000. Scott was an active member of the Lancaster Association of the Deaf and York Association of the Deaf.
Scott enjoyed his vegetable garden, loved reading the newspaper, traveling to Florida, and most of all his saltwater fish aquarium. He also loved his cat, Tabby; he also had a cockatoo and a sun conure bird. Scott's favorite time of year was Christmas when he would decorate the whole house top to bottom; making it all look like a wonderland.
He is survived by his long-time best friend, Dwayne L. Hiestand; his brother, Lindsey Heisey of San Tan Valley, AZ; his nephew, Tyler (Emma) of Buda, TX, and his cousin, Mary Brosey of Lititz, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Carey.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (Word of Life Deaf Lutheran Church), 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The family will greet friends at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel until the time of service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Scott's name to Clearwater Marine Aquarium Attn: Kevin Clarke, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767.
