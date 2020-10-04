Scott T. Rohrer, 32, of Maytown, lost his battle to addiction on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Hershey, he was the son of Barbara (Toth) Rohrer of Maytown and the late Scott E. Rohrer.
Scott enjoyed music, learning to play guitar at a very young age he had dreams of being a local musician writing hundreds of songs. He was a phenomenal artist, and writer. His favorite piece: "the love of a mother" which he put to music for our mother. Known as uncle "Dude" he loved his nieces and nephews. Growing up Scott was the humor in the family, some of our fondest memories were of him dressing up like John Travolta and singing "Grease Lightening" while wearing a jean jacket that he made to replicate T Birds Danny Zukos leather jacket.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Barbara are nine siblings, Angela Heisey of Mount Joy, Eric Heisey of Elizabethtown, Tiffany Wells, wife of Keith of Elizabethtown, Dustin Heisey, husband of Monica of Manheim, Vanessa Felty, wife of Scott of Lititz, Ashley Presnell of Elizabethtown, Amanda Presnell New Cumberland, Jonathan Presnell of Lancaster and Justine Presnell of Maytown. Also surviving are 21 nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Scott T. Rohrer, to Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance; 78 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Donations made will support their Care Kits program. Through this program DSSA supports all recovery houses in Lancaster by supplying essentials to those entering recovery.