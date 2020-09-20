Scott Spangler

Scott Spangler

scott spangler

artist, observer, roofer, groundskeeper

son of ellie and bob spangler

brother of karen (harnish)

shared spirit with aaron

godfather to michelle and the markells, (my guardian angels)

- friend of many - follower of the guiding light...

And he thought of those he angered,

For he was not a violent man,

And he thought of those he hurt

For he was not a cruel man

And he thought of those he frightened

For he was not a evil man,

And he understood.

He understood himself.

Upon this

He saw that when he was of anger

Or knew hurt

Or felt fear,

It was because he was not understanding.

And he learned, compassion.

And with his eye of compassion

He saw his enemies

Like unto himself,

And he learned love.

Then, he was answered.

[from ‘the balance' (by the moody blues)]

A Memorial Service will be held October 10, 2020 at 3:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, under the tent. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Scott's name to the American Red Cross at 651 High Street Lancaster, PA 17603 and the Mennonite Central Committee at 21 South 12th Street, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 1750. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter