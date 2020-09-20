scott spangler
artist, observer, roofer, groundskeeper
son of ellie and bob spangler
brother of karen (harnish)
shared spirit with aaron
godfather to michelle and the markells, (my guardian angels)
- friend of many - follower of the guiding light...
And he thought of those he angered,
For he was not a violent man,
And he thought of those he hurt
For he was not a cruel man
And he thought of those he frightened
For he was not a evil man,
And he understood.
He understood himself.
Upon this
He saw that when he was of anger
Or knew hurt
Or felt fear,
It was because he was not understanding.
And he learned, compassion.
And with his eye of compassion
He saw his enemies
Like unto himself,
And he learned love.
Then, he was answered.
[from ‘the balance' (by the moody blues)]
A Memorial Service will be held October 10, 2020 at 3:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, under the tent. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Scott's name to the American Red Cross at 651 High Street Lancaster, PA 17603 and the Mennonite Central Committee at 21 South 12th Street, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 1750. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com