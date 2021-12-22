Scott S. Rohrer, 84, of Chestnut Level, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Alice M. (Biernacki) Rohrer, with whom he shard 47 years of marriage. Born in Eden Township, he was the son of the late James and Jane (Strickler) Rohrer.
Scott was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1955. He went on to be employed by Sperry Rand (now CNH) as a welder, retiring with 40 years of service. Scott proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962.
Outside of work, Scott was active in sports. He was an avid bowler in multiple leagues until the 1990s. Over the years he also played softball and enjoyed playing golf. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening. Each year Scott looked forward to spending time at his beach house with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Patricia Urey, wife of Hugh, of Willow Street, Tammy Long, wife of Scott, of Drumore, Sandy Testerman, of Quarryville, and Christina Mylin, wife of Matt, of Quarryville; sons, Leonard Biernacki, husband of Shelly, of Paradise, and Scott Rohrer, husband of Lisa, of Cochranville; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Rohrer, grandchildren, Kelly Long and Justin Biernacki, and a son-in-law, David Testerman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
