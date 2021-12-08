Scott S. Miller, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hamilton Arms Center, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Steven Miller and Nanci (Wagner) Derr (wife of Thomas Derr) of Mount Joy. Scott was the husband of Melanie (Demastus) Miller with whom he celebrated 15 years of marriage.
Scott was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1989. He was previously employed at Elizabethtown College as an electrician. Scott was a member of Living Water Community Church in Harrisburg and the American Legion Post 329 Elizabethtown. Scott was an avid reader and enjoyed Star Wars, trips to the mountains, Philadelphia sports, playing golf, cooking, and his dogs.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Melanie and mother, Nanci, is a daughter, Genesis Miller; a daughter, Kelsi Atticks of Lancaster; and a sister, Abbie Reed, wife of Michael of Timonium, MD. Scott will also be missed by a loving extended family.
A memorial service honoring Scott’s life will be held at Mount Calvary Church, 625 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA on Friday, December 9, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM. and again on Saturday following the service. Please consider wearing a mask. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pitties Love Peace, Inc., P.O. Box 534, Elizabethtown, PA 17022-0534. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com