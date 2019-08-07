Scott R. Scheffey

Scott Scheffey went home to heaven on Tuesday, August 6th at the age of 58. A life-long Lancastrian and now Lititz resident, Scott married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Snyder, in 1981. They have two children: Megan Risser (wife of Mark), Lancaster, and Aaron Scheffey (husband of Rhonda), Lititz. Their grandchildren are Jeremiah and Gabriel Scheffey. Megan and Mark were going to bless Scott with another grandchild in early November.
He was the youngest of five children to the late Bob & Bettyjane Scheffey: Mark Scheffey (husband of Jane), Williamsport; Drew Scheffey (husband of Karen), Lititz; Debbie Harding (wife of John), Kresgeville; and Carole Helm (wife of Brian), Landisville.
Scott spent his entire professional career working in Lancaster advertising & marketing agencies. He co-founded a firm in 1990. In 1996, he became sole owner. At the time of his death, Scott was president of Scheffey Inc. Scott gave much of his time and talents to many community boards and committees throughout his adulthood. At the time of his death, Scott served on the Elder Board of LCBC Church, and was a Member of the Lancaster Bible College Corporation.
Scott was a faithful believer and committed follower of Christ. His life purpose of honoring and pleasing the Lord was lived out through his favorite Bible verse, Titus 2:7 (paraphrased), "Do good and show integrity." Scott was also very much a loving husband, caring father, joy-filled grandfather, servant leader, and supportive friend.
Scott and Sandy are grateful to the teams at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute (Lancaster), Penn Medicine (Philadelphia), and Hospice & Community Care (Mount Joy) for the care and compassion delivered during Scott's cancer journey.
A Celebration of Life & Worship Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 10th at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim in the main auditorium. Scott requests casual attire, and don't be afraid to be colorful. Family visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am. Please omit flowers. In Scott's memory, please consider contributing to Bible2School (bible2school.com), Power Packs Project (powerpacksproject.org), or Hospice & Community Care (hospiceandcommunitycare.org).
