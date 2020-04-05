Scott R. Marzolf

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Scott Russell Marzolf, passed away peacefully in Pottstown, PA, at the age of 58.
Born June 27, 1961, in Lancaster, PA, he was recently preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie Marzolf.
He is survived by brothers: Howard A. (Catherine) Marzolf and Herbert E. (Mary) Marzolf. Also survived by nephew Howard A. Marzolf III (girlfriend, Kayla Pinzone) and nieces Cally M. (William) Adams and Sarah W. (David) Sedlak.
In addition to spending time with his mother, brothers and their families, Scott enjoyed bowling, watching Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles games, and anything to do with animals.
Services and interment will be private.
Contributions may be made in memory of Scott to Special Olympics Lancaster County, P.O. Box 7442, Lancaster, PA 17604-7442. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »