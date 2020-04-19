Scott R. Hess, 60, of Conestoga, went on to the great hereafter April 8th, 2020. He was the oldest of three boys born to the late Sally A. Hess (Conestoga) and the late Carl Hess (CA). Scott grew up in the house of his passing on River Road. He attended Ann Letort, Manor Middle and graduated from Penn Manor High in 1977. Scott enjoyed life while he was here, especially if it meant getting out into the "woods". Hiking, camping, perhaps just clearing his head, the "woods" to him was home.
Scott leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Robin (Leonard) Hess of Conestoga, a daughter, Genevieve of Manheim and her two children, a younger daughter, Audrey, and son-in-law, Patrick, of Levittown, a son, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Stacy, of Conestoga, and their two children, and two brothers, Ray (Mountville), and Jeff (Mount Joy). He also leaves behind numerous life-long friends, who are the greatest group of men he could have known.
You will be greatly and sadly missed by all of us, Scott. You left us much too soon and quite suddenly, but then, patience was never your thing! I love you, always, goodnight Sweetheart and safe travels.
To leave an on-line Condolence go to www.CremationlancasterPA.com
