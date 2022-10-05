Scott Neupauer of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was 30 years old and is survived by his wife Katherine (Kat) Neupauer. Scott was born on December 4, 1991, as the ninth child of David and Mary Beth Neupauer. He graduated from Manheim Township High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from DeVry University. He forged a career in graphic arts and was currently employed as a Graphic Designer with SCOPOS Hospitality.
Scott married Kat, the love of his life, on July 1st, 2017. They met playing Ultimate Frisbee, a staple of Scott's life for over a decade. Scott delighted in the process of discovery. In his love of music, art and nature, he was an explorer always seeking to expand his taste and experience the world in new ways. He was an avid concertgoer and visited most of America's most famous National Parks. He will be remembered for a contagious smile and the pervasive sense of wonder that motivated his life.
In addition to Kat, Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Elizabeth, and eight siblings: David Neupauer, James Neupauer, Karen Neupauer, Lauri Shumaker, Andrew Neupauer, Ana Landis, Matthew Neupauer and Derek Neupauer. He was preceded in death by his father, David Michael, his sister, Stacey Lynn, as well as his grandparents, David and Mary Neupauer, and Bill and Antoinette Loewen.
For those who wish to pay respects, there will be a public visitation at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on the evening of Thursday, October 6th, from 6-8 PM. There also will be a Time of Remembrance at 693 Habecker Church Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, October 7th, from 1-5 PM. For any additional questions or the most up to date information, please visit https://www.scottneupauermemorial.com/.
