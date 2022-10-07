Scott Neupauer of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was 30 years old and is survived by his wife Katherine (Kat) Neupauer. Scott was born on December 4, 1991, as the ninth child of David and Mary Beth Neupauer.
For those who wish to pay respects, there will be a public visitation at Charles E. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on the evening of Thursday, October 6th, from 6-8 PM. There also will be A Time of Remembrance at 693 Habecker Church Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, October 7th, from 1-5 PM. For any additional questions or the most up to date information, please visit: https://www.scottneupauermemorial.com/.
Friends may make online condolences on: SnyderFuneralHome.com
