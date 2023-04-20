Scott Matthew "Scotty B" Bauer, 52, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Connie Letters Bauer of Lititz, Penny Bauer of Lancaster and the late Gary P. Bauer.
Scotty was an Operations Manager for PennStro, Manheim. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1988 and was a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club, Lancaster. An avid fan of high school and college sports, Scotty also enjoyed golfing and he enjoyed going to concerts. Scotty also loved to spend time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren. He was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Surviving in addition to Connie and Penny are two daughters: Adrienne wife of Andrew Repholz and Hayley Bauer, a son, Jordan Enck, two grandchildren: Harper and Avery, and four siblings: Jimmy husband of Pam Bauer of Millersville, Jason Charles and Justin husband of Sarah Charles and Julie Cole of Lancaster.
Scotty B touched every person he met. He always loved being around his friends who he loved so dearly and had a special relationship with all of them.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scotty B's Celebration of Life Service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Saturday, April, 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Scotty B's memory to the Mental Health America of Lancaster County, 245 Butler Avenue, Ste 204, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com