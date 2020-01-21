Scott M. Shelly, 48, lost his battle to cancer January 16, 2020. Born September 12, 1971, he was a graduate of Ephrata High School. Scott was a longtime member of Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church.
He is the son of Harold Shelly of Ephrata and Barbara Hammaker of Ephrata. He was the loving husband of 7 years to Alice Shelly of Ephrata. Scott worked at Sauder Eggs for many years. In addition to Alice, he is survived by: two sons, Austin Shelly, Joey Shelly, a daughter, Madison Shelly, all of Denver, two sisters: Kathleen wife of William M. Fickes, Sr. of Manheim and Linda Shelly-Fife of Mansfield, Texas.
Scott will be missed by many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Scott's memory to Missions Department Ephrata Bible Fellowship.
