Scott M. Royer, 44, of Lancaster passed away on November 27, 2021. He was born in Flint, Michigan. He was the loving husband for over 12 years of Jennifer (Hall) Royer.
Scott worked as an archive technician for York County Archives. He loved history and with his family enjoyed visiting museums. Scott also enjoyed music, trivia, and watching sports. All who knew Scott will remember his great sense of humor.
Scott will be missed by his wife Jennifer, children William, Ryan and Hannah, his parents Timothy and Annelle (Noe) Royer, sisters Sarah McCabe (Shawn), Alison Alison (Graham), and Beth Royer, his maternal grandmother Eleanor Noe, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be missed by the family cats Boo, Scout, Jem, Tom, and Dill.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM Monday, December 6, 2021 at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster PA 17601. The service will be preceded by visitation starting at 6 PM. Guests must wear masks. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Scott's name may be made to Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum - Collections Department, www.landisvalleymuseum.org/support/donate, the Williams Syndrome Association, Williams-syndrome.org/donate, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, cff.org/donate.
