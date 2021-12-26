Scott Keith Fisher, 61, of Lancaster died on December 16, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Deborah (Stotz) Fisher for 42 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie, wife of Hans Gehman and two grandsons, Friedrich and Efraim. He is also survived by his step father James Gates, his brother, Jeffrey Fisher, and his sister Wanda Barr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Habecker) Gates and father, Paul Richard Fisher, Jr.
Scott graduated from Warwick High School, class of 1979. A machinist, he was employed by LSC Communications of Lancaster for 35 years. Scott enjoyed time with family, automobile collectibles, attending Men’s Frat at LCBC, and fishing. He will be missed by his dogs, Meg and Paige.
A Memorial Service honoring Scott’s life will be held at LCBC Manheim’s West Wing Auditorium, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11 AM. Please park at the front of the church and use the Auditorium South Entrance. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Men’s Frat at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence, please visit: