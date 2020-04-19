Scott J. Yerger, 69, of Manheim, passed away on April 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with recent health problems. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Jacob Earl and Pauline (Young) Yerger. He was a loving husband to his wife Kathy (Downs) Yerger, for 47 years.
Scott had many enjoyments in life. Those that knew him, knew that he enjoyed being outside doing any kind of landscaping. For a short time, he owned and operated Yerger Landscaping before moving on to work at the Manheim Auto Auction, for over 28 years. Muscle cars were also something that brought Scott a lot of joy. He loved to tell people about the white and blue striped, 1966 Ford Shelby Mustang he owned in his youth. He was also an avid collector. He could be found at many antique auctions and shops adding to his collection, in particular riding sleds.
Scott's memory will live on in his wife Kathy, his daughter, Misty M. Morrison, of Ephrata; his sisters, Erma J. Miller and Rachel Myers, wife of Arlington, all of Lititz, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, funeral contributions be made to Fulton Bank in c/o Scott J. & Kathy J. Yerger.
Services will be held this summer at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543.
