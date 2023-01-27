Scott J. Kimmel, 57, of West Lampeter Township, passed away very unexpectedly from a cardiac event at home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Born in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of Carole (Kozel) Kimmel of Twinsburg, OH, and the late Nathan D. Kimmel. Scott was the love of his wife Wendy R. (Bare) Kimmel's life and her best friend. They celebrated 28 years of marriage this past October. He was the loving and extremely proud father of three daughters, McKenna, Kelsey, and Rowan Kimmel. Scott was the rock of the family, which meant the world to him and to each of them.
Following graduation from Forest Hills High School, Scott received 3 Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Finance, Real Estate, and Business Management from Kent State University, a Master of Business Administration degree in International Marketing from St. Joseph's University, and a Graduate Professional Certificate in Information Technology/E-Commerce from New York University. Scott was a Partner and Chief Business Development Officer with RKL, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm in Lancaster.
Scott is remembered as an integral advocate of the Lancaster community whose selflessness and kind-hearted disposition has helped him foster long-lasting relationships everywhere. Scott lived by the mantra "Paying it Forward" and made it his mission to use his skills and assets to help build others up, as others have helped him in the past. Scott served many local organizations including: Lampeter-Strasburg School District (Past Board Member, Finance Committee Chair), Blessings of Hope (Fundraising Committee Member), Lancaster Family YMCA (Association Board Member and Development Committee Member, past Board Chair of the Lampeter-Strasburg Branch), West Lampeter Community Foundation (Board Member); Lampeter-Strasburg High School Girls' Lacrosse (Board Treasurer); West Lampeter Township Planning Commission (Member), Lancaster Public Library (Past Trustee), and St. Joseph Catholic Church (Past Board Finance Committee).
Scott was the embodiment of comfort and reassurance for his girls and always eased their nerves with his hugs and words of wisdom. A constant source of laughs for his family and friends, his daughters admired every word, and even kept a list of some of their favorite lines of his. Scott provided an example for his family to constantly work hard to be the best people they could be. He was the first person they would come to for advice and the first person they would look for to share good news.
He loved smashing the ball in pickleball and absolutely lit up when joking with groups of friends and family. Quick witted with razor sharp intelligence, Scott always left a memorable impression. He enjoyed a wide range of music and loved playing it around the firepit with his girls. He loved petting his cats and watching his daughters, nieces, and nephews at their sporting events. Golf was an obsessive hobby, and he always looked forward to Friday night poker with friends. While sitting on the front porch, in the garage, and at the beach, he never missed a wave to passing neighbors. When tent camping, he willingly sacrificed comfortable sleeping for happy times of bocce ball and campfires with his family and beloved camping friends. He took so much joy in spoiling his family and friends with surprises, but it was truly the best gift to ever know him.
Along with his mother, wife and daughters, Scott is survived by a sister, Stacey Kimmel and a brother, Chris Kimmel (Nancy); his mother and father-in-law, Patricia and Royce Bare; brothers-in-law, Royce V. Bare, Ryan Bare (Carrie), Rocky Bare (Julie), Alex Bare and Ansel Bare; 7 nephews and 3 nieces. Scott was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Kimmel.
A time of visitation will be held from 6 8 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's memory may be made to Lampeter-Strasburg School District Business Office, PO Box 428, Lampeter, PA 17537. Please note that it is for the Scott Kimmel Memorial Scholarship. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com