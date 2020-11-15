Scott was a wonderful husband and dad.
Scott Huggins, 70, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mifflin Center in Shillington, PA. He was surrounded by his loving family who saw his courageous battle come to an end from complications of cancer and dementia.
Born in Reading, PA he was the only child of the late Daniel R. and Ardelene J. Huggins. He was the beloved husband to Denise (Zeigler) Huggins.
Scott was a graduate of Muhlenberg HS where he was a standout athlete in basketball. He then graduated from Albright College with a Bachelor degree in Accounting. Following graduation, Scott spent most of his professional life in auditing for various banking institutions in Eastern and Central PA before retiring from Metro Bank as the Chief Risk Officer. His colleagues regarded him as a valuable asset to their organizations with his extensive knowledge and experience.
Scott was a member of several auditing organizations including NAFSA, where he was the former President and IIA. Scott was an active member of Trinity UCC in East Petersburg as a Deacon and prior Treasurer. He took great joy in completing the crosswords in the NY Times and Wall Street Journal. After his retirement, Scott was able to travel more to his "Happy Place" - the family beach house in Myrtle Beach and enjoy his favorite passion, golf. At his core, Scott was a family man and cherished spending time with his family and his beloved grandpup,Captain. He enjoyed family dinners, Friday night gatherings with his best friends and celebrating a birthday or the holidays. His sense of humor and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Denise of Lititz; his daughter, Danielle Holbein wife of Ryan of Lititz and his grandpup, Captain.
A private Memorial Service will be held followed by interment at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Central PA Chapter, 717 Market St., Suite 108, Lemoyne, PA 17043, Attn: Kelly, The Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or the Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
