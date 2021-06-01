Scott F. Dimon, 83, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the UPMC-Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg.
Born in Pottsville, June 9, 1937, a son of the late Frank S. and Kathleen Noll Dimon. Scott was a 1955 graduate of the former Tremont High School, where he was the class president. He was a standout athlete and was named All State in basketball. He continued his education at Lebanon Valley College, graduating in 1959.
He was a retired Corporate Executive.
While living in New Holland, he was a member of the New Holland Rotary Club. His entire life revolved around his family; he was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed helping his wife Joan work in their garden and could often be found sitting on his porch in Pine Grove.
Surviving are his wife, his high school sweetheart, Joan White Dimon. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 27th. Three children, Scott B. Dimon and his wife Stephanie, Pine Grove; Alan W. Dimon and his wife Kristine, New Holland and HelenKay Dimon-Miyazawa and her husband James, San Diego, California; six grandchildren, Jennifer Lengel (Adam); Bryan Dimon (Kaylin); Danielle Dimon; Barbara Dimon (Larry Zimmerman); Maxwell Dimon and Clayton Dimon; six great-grandchildren, Mia and Alayna Zimmerman, Gracen and Westyn Dimon, Madelyn and Olivia Lengel; one brother, Paul C. Dimon, Tower City.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home, Inc., Tower City with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Burial will be in the Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the chapel. Memorial donations in Scott's name should be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To send condolences to the family visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
