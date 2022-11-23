Scott E. Sweigart, 66, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Anne's Retirement Community.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Galen R. and Lois Ann (Freeman) Sweigart.
Scott was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and most recently an In Home Caregiver. He enjoyed gardening and self-managing his commercial property in New Holland. He also enjoyed weekly Bible study with his best friend, Robert Blundt of Lancaster.
Scott was a generous donor to local organizations, donating over $2.4 million in 2019, including $300,00 to the Denver Fire Company and $350,000 to the Cocalico Valley Post #3376 VFW.
Scott is survived by his brother, Galen R., husband of Vicki (Knox) Sweigart of Portland, OR; niece, Andrea Sweigart, wife of Bradley Bazzle of Athens, GA, and their daughter, Lenore; niece, Sara (Sweigart), wife of Jim Durnin of Portland, OR, and their children, Maxwell and Maya; nephew, Ryan Weachter of Pennsylvania, and best friend, Robert Blundt of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David D. Sweigart; a sister, Carole L. (Sweigart) Bell, and a niece, Brittany Nicole Weachter.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Fairview Cemetery Annex, Steinmetz Road, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.