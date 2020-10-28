Scott E. Melhuish, 63, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA after a lengthy illness. He was the loving husband of Vicki L. (Gehman) Melhuish and son of the late Dr. Lawrence Melhuish and Jean (Buch) Melhuish Miller.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: Jared C. Wyniawskyj (Melissa), Lawrence S. Melhuish, and Wesley I. Melhuish; two grandchildren: Kaylie and Easton Wyniawskyj; one brother: Robert L. Melhuish; and one step brother: Glenn J. Miller.
Scott retired from CNH Industrial of New Holland, PA and attended Grace Church in Lititz, PA. He enjoyed listening to classical music, golfing, going to the seashore, playing video games, watching movies, swimming, and Christmastime.
Scott was also a great cook and gardener and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Services will be private and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
