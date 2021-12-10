Scott E. H. “Chief” Stauffer, 48, of Leola, passed away, Tuesday December 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joy married to Sidney Warner, Lancaster and the late Scott B. Stauffer and step son of Brenda Stauffer, Lancaster.
A journeyman carpenter, he worked for various local construction companies. He enjoyed roller coasters, motorcycles, leather work, enjoyed projects and building things, and was an active member of the WMSC.
In addition to his mother and step parents, he is survived by his son, Conor S. who was his whole world, of Leola; a sister, Sherri wife of Brian Myers, Lancaster; half-sister, Elaine Goss, Downingtown; nieces and nephews, Richard Maust, Brandon Myers, Kylie Myers, John Michael Armstrong and Katie Bohn; step sister, Adrienne Mulvenna; long-time friend, Heather Reed wife of Josh Purnell, Denver. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan L. Armstrong.
The viewing will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:30 p.m.– 5 p.m. at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 West Main St., Leola. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged for Conor’s education fund, please make checks payable to: “Conor S. Stauffer” c/o Heather Reed, 765 Smokestown Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
Furman’s-Leola