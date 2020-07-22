Scott E. Allen, 54, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at UPMC Lock Haven.
He was born in Cortland, NY to Norman George and Dorothy (Lee) Allen and was the fiancé of Leslie Lyford of Ephrata.
Scott was a graduate of Mansfield University. He was a truck driver for Ferrellgas since 2008. He was a member of the Akron Volunteer Fire Company Station 12 and had been a volunteer with various fire companies since he was 16 years old. Scott was an Eagle Scout and loved to ride his Harley Davidson.
In addition to his parents and fiancée, he is survived by a son, Daniel P. Allen of Hackettstown, NJ and a brother, Spencer Allen of Cape Coral, FL.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 PM, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State St., Ephrata.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to the Akron Volunteer Fire Company Station 12, 1229 Main St., Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
