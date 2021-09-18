Scott Dinger, 62 of Stricklerstown, passed away on September 14th at the Reading Hospital due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Scott was born on January 22nd, 1959 to Harry Dinger, Jr. and Barbara Dinger (Oxenreider) of Stricklerstown.
Scott graduated from ELCO High School in 1978. He worked for GSM Roofing in Ephrata, before moving on to Tremco lncorporated as a Field Resource Quality Assurance Technician. Scott enjoyed spending time at Raystown Lake and Sullivan County. His passion for Rock Music Ied to many years working as a DJ at clubs, taverns, weddings and other events. However, anyone who knew Scott well, knew two things about him, first, he loved attending and supporting local motorcycle club events and second, he would drop whatever he was doing to help a friend in need.
Scott is survived by his parents, Harry Dinger, Jr. and Barbara Dinger (Oxenreider), his brother, Terry Dinger, husband of Kay Dinger (Beidler); nieces, Laura and Rachael, and nephew, Michael.
Friends may pay their respects starting at 9:30 AM followed by memorial service by Pastor Larry Longenecker at 10:30 AM Saturday the 25th of September at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N Carpenter Street, Schaefferstown, PA 17088, followed by graveside service at the cemetery next to Cocalico Church of the Brethren, 225 S. Cocalico Road, Denver, PA 17517.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, to please send any donations, in honor of Scott, to Hard Luck Sunnyside MC, 402 Prescott Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042, which will be dispersed to local charities the club supports, in Scott's name. www.clauserfh.com