Scott "Dale" Straub, 85, of South Williamsport, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife, Annis L. (Jarrett) Straub.
Born March 19, 1934, in South Williamsport, he was a son of the late Scott Henry and Emma Blanche (Karney) Straub.
Dale was 1952 graduate of South Williamsport High School and received his associate's degree in Lithography from Williamsport Technical School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Dale worked for various printing companies including Sun Litho Printing and Eureka Paper Box Company. He also worked as a lineman for Lycoming TV Cable and Williamsport Cable. However, most of his career was spent working for PP&L, where he retired in 1995 as a land management specialist after 29 years.
Dale was a member of Trinity Gospel Church and a member at large of the VFW and the American Legion. He was a talented woodworker and made furniture and many carvings. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and hiking.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons, Jeffrey D. Straub, of Frankford, Delaware and Christopher S. Straub (Kristen), of Stow, Massachusetts, three grandchildren, Julia and Natalie Straub, and Allison Novello, a brother, David W. Straub (Carol), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and his extended family including five step-children and their spouses, 16 step-grandchildren, 26 step-great-grandchildren, and six step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen (Haas) Straub, and a son Dale E. Straub.
In keeping with his wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dale's name to the Trinity Gospel Church, 1010 Elmira Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 to benefit transportation.
Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »