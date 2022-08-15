Scott D. Nelson, 71, of New Holland, died on August 13, 2022 at Garden Spot Village following a brief battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anne Nelson.
Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of Ann (Hoke) Nelson of Linglestown and the late Bert Nelson.
Scott started his career in banking as a teller for CCNB (Cumberland County National Bank) while in college and after a 40 year career, retired as a Senior Vice President with PNC Bank. He was very responsible and dedicated in his career as well as to his family.
He started and ended every day with a walk with his wife and beloved dog, Ozzy, and will always be remembered for his friendly wave to passersby. He was a kind, fair, and generous person and was extremely grateful for the care he received from Hospice and Community Care and the staff at Garden Spot Village nursing care.
Scott was a very active, outdoor person and enjoyed hiking and bicycling. While living in Colorado he volunteered for the Fort Collins Bike Co-op and was hoping to continue to volunteer in New Holland. He would often be found biking along the back roads of New Holland.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sons: Frederick Nelson, West Grove, and Daniel Nelson, Duncannon, four grandchildren: Ben, Logan, Codie, and Shawn, and two siblings: Steve Nelson, Linglestown, and Lynn Nelson-Probst, Mechanicsburg.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Gliobastoma Research Organization, www.gbmresearch.org, or to a charity of your choice. To honor Scott's wishes, no formal services will be held. Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.