Scott D. Krall, 61, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon Co., he grew up in Myerstown, a son of the late David & Jeannette F. (Bowman) Krall and the loving husband to Bridget T. (Twombley) Krall with whom he would have celebrated 34-years of marriage next month.
Scott was a graduate of Elco High School, class of 1978 and where his legacy of Track & Field began. He held the school javelin record at Elco, to later delight in the honor of coaching the student who finally broke it. Scott began coaching at Cocalico High in 2001. He specialized in shotput, javelin, and discus. Students traveled from surrounding schools for Scott's training. Students on Scott's track team learned the best positions, finest techniques, and the greatest life lessons. Every situation was a coachable life lesson to Scott. His influence, dedication, and words of wisdom have impacted the lives of countless students.
Scott had attended Thompson Institute, earned his Associates Degree in Computer Sciences, and later continued his education in computer systems. He worked in IT-systems at the Lancaster General Hospital for the past 12 years in the Brownstown offices. He formerly worked at Clemens Markets in Landsdale. Scott was devoted to serving at the Reamstown Church of God where he volunteered for media during worship, participated in the Forge men's ministry, and co-taught the high school Sunday school with Bridget. Scott had a deep love for people, he would quickly make a friend out of a stranger. A man of shameless emotion, he wore his heart on his sleeve and his genuine love could be felt in those huge hugs. He was outgoing and energetic, often outpacing others regardless of his own health issues. Scott's grandchildren were his prize possessions; he adored his family and beyond the track, he has left a legacy of truth, faithfulness, and unconditional commitment.
In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his son, Jordan S. Krall, husband of Xenia L. Krall of Stevens; two grandchildren, Felix J. & Stella R. Krall; four siblings, Debbie Sands, Karen Rittle, Wendy Smith, Greg Krall; and many loving nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Krall.
A visitation will be held Sun., Oct. 3rd from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, PA 17578, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Scott to 4Cole's Kids at https://4coleskids.org/donations/scott-krall/ www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »