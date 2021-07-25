Scott D. Beckman, 61, of Reinholds, PA passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ he was the son of the late C. Russell and Evelyn (Alexander) Beckman. He was the loving husband to Debra Sue (Wadel) Beckman for over 35 years.
Scott was a member of the Church of the Brethren. Prior to retirement, he worked in sales for Berman Freightliner. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, painting, and camping. He also enjoyed flying RC Airplanes. Recently he learned to play the piano. He and his family enjoyed traveling to Disney and taking cruises, where he and Deb enjoyed visiting the Mediterranean.
In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his sons: David S. and wife Megan of Lititz and Daniel S. of Reinholds; his brother Eric and wife Diane of Adamstown as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5-7PM on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Witness Park.
