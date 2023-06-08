Scott Charles Clark

Purveyor of Rock, lead investigator & founding member of the Super Paranormal Action Team, controversial internet personality, devil's advocate, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son; Scott exited this plane of existence with the galactic alignment of the full moon conjunct Sagittarius A, after a fiercely fought battle with cancer.
Scott enjoyed life deeply and had many passions, all of which he pursued with charisma and machismo. A lifelong guitarist, he played lead guitar for many bands & was a regular at open mic nights. Captain of the pontoon boat, "Port-a-Party" - he loved to sail the waters of the Chesapeake's Northeastern Shore & Sassafras River with friends & family. Scott loved to fish, especially teaching his grandson to do so.
Scott also had a big heart and created the "Facebook Santa" group, which provided Christmas presents to underprivileged Lancaster children.
Most of all, he dearly loved his wife & soul mate Lynn, whom he met while flying a kite one day in Buchanan Park.
Godspeed Scott Clark.
Scott is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn, and his sons, Adam & Jesse, grandson Demitri, his mother Dorie Steinman & his sisters Connie, Charlotte & LaShunda. Scott worked at Howmet/Alcoa for 28 years before starting his own business as a software developer. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Clark and his sister Patty Clark. Furman's-Leola
