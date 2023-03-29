Scott Alan Blount, 59, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Torrance, CA, son of the late Nolan and Ruth Baisch Blount. Scott worked as a printing press operator and enjoyed playing music and the outdoors, which included camping, biking, boating and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter: Ashley L. Blount. One brother: Steve (Julie) Blount. One sister: Susan (Dang) Warner. One niece: Paige Warner and one nephew: Steven Blount. He was preceded in death by one brother: Roger Blount.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.,114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. Visitation from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »