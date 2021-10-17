Scott A. Tucker, age 59, passed away at his home in Lancaster, PA on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born in Woodbury, NJ and was the son of Sylvia Tucker of East Petersburg, PA and the late Kenneth Tucker.
Scott graduated from Hempfield high school in 1980 and worked in the car business for his father at Dutchland Motor Co., Manheim, PA. He also bought cars for a car dealer in Michigan for 25 years.
He loved the car races and often pushed Sprint cars at Selinsgrove, PA. He built his own Harley Davidson motorcycle from the frame up and took it to shows. He had such a big heart and if his mom scolded him before school he would run back home and say, "I'm sorry I can't leave if you're mad at me." They would hug and all was well. His humor was infectious and he had a tender heart toward the needs of others. He attended church at Wrightsville Assembly of God, Wrightsville, PA.
He is survived by his wife Gladys “Gigi” Tucker and 2 sons, Michael Tucker of Austin, TX and Tyler (wife Elizabeth) of Albuquerque, NM, and his sister, Judy Tucker of East Petersburg, PA.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
