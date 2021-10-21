Scott A. Stiles, 57, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to L. Jane (Wealand) Vaitl and the late Richard L. Stiles and was the husband of Tabitha (Stoyer) Brown with whom he shared 6 years marriage. They were together for 17 years.
Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and cracking jokes. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed helping people and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by 3 step-sons, William, husband of Talitha Habecker, Anthony Brown, and Harley Smith; a brother, Richard, husband of Michelle Stiles, and a sister, Heidi Vaitl.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by step-father, Johannes Vaitl.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:00 am at the Mt. Airy Chapel, 50 E. Church Road, Stevens, with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Hopeland Cemetery followed by a visitation and meal at 11:30 am, Saturday, at the Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to OMPH Food Bank, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.