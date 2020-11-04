Scott A. Krause

Scott was a good man…
Scott, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the husband of Constance "Connie" Krause with whom he shared 6 years of marriage. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Julie Ann Phillips, and was a graduate of Lebanon High School.
Scott worked as a maintenance mechanic at Kloeckner Metals in York. He previously worked for Kunzler & Company, Kellogg's, Y&S Candies, and Matthews International. He was of the Christian faith.
Scott loved fishing, crabbing, boating and spending time with his family. He loved his dogs, Molly and Bear, and his chickens, Dolores, Mary, Violet, and Bertha. While Scott enjoyed all that life had to offer, he focused his time on others and what he could do for them. There was nothing he couldn't fix, and he was always there to shovel a neighbor's driveway or tackle a home improvement project for a family member or friend. He liked to cater events for friends and family. His pig roasts, barbecues, and kitchen adventures often produced way too much food which would be shared with neighbors and co-workers. Scott took joy in others' enjoyment.
He was a member of the Elks Club and the Palmyra Sportsmen's Assoc.
In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his daughter, Vanessa O'Leary of Cleona, his son, Andrew Krause, married to Krista, of Cleona, and by his grandchildren.
Friends will be received by his family on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-6PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, with a memorial service to follow at 6PM. Masks will be required by all for attendance. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Scott's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Tunnels To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten island, NY 10306. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com