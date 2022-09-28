Saveria (Sandy) Catherine Freisher passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25th, 2022, the same date as her 57th wedding anniversary to her loving husband, Paul William Freisher, whom she married on September 25th, 1965.
Sandy was born January 22, 1941, in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of Rose and Alfonso Amico, and was one of six children. She leaves behind her husband, Paul William Freisher; two sons, Mark David Freisher, married to Michelle; and Scott William Freisher.
After attending Catholic elementary schools, she graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and began her employment with Armstrong World Industries. Sandy worked in several positions during her thirty plus years with Armstrong and often spoke of the good people she met there.
Sandy had a passion for helping others in need. She and her husband were members of St. Ann Catholic Church in Lancaster where, after her retirement from Armstrong, she volunteered to help with the church's Brown Bag Lunch Program for a number of years. She and her husband also helped with the church's annual Christmas Day Turkey Dinner. Sandy was a caring and loving person and will be missed by her many friends and family.
Friends and relatives may gather at the Charles Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10am-11am to say their final goodbyes. A service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Charles Road, Lancaster, PA. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
