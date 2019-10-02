Saroeurn "Richard" Sen, 76, of Lancaster, PA died on Saturday, September 29, 2019. He enjoyed taking care of his grandchildren, gardening, and visiting with friends. He is survived by six children, 22 grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother in Cambodia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Saroeurn's Funeral Service on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Visitation hour will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home.
Please visit Saroeurn's memorial page at