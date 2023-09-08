Sarile McLerran

Sarile Kay McLerran, 88, passed away August 27, 2023. She is survived by three daughters, Shannon, Tammy, Kellie and son Kevin: nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, brother and sister, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce McLerran and daughter-in-law Kristin McLerran.
Sarile lived in Gap, Pennsylvania from 1970-2000. She was an active member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church and the Mary Ferree Society, had a yarn and fabric shop, first in Gap and then at Kitchen Kettle Village.
Sarile was a fun-loving grandmother, bonding with her grandchildren through competitive games of cards, making the mundane seem magical and the simple feel special. She will be remembered as a generous person, a gracious friend, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
