Saranne Lydon, 66, of Columbia, PA passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Bowers, Jr., and Caroline Hogentogler Bowers. She was the wife of Michael Lydon, Jr.
Saranne graduated from Columbia High School and worked as a Title Clerk for Town and Country Leasing. There was nothing she loved more than being with her three grandchildren. She also adored her dogs. Saranne enjoyed spending days on the river and going shopping with her friends. She was the type of person who loved getting together with people. She was light-hearted, loved to laugh and make others laugh. Saranne would strike up a conversation with anyone. She was also known to crack jokes out of nowhere, and didn't mind being the subject of a roasting session by her family. She just had a way of making the lives of those around her brighter.
Saranne is survived by her husband, Michael; her son, Jared Keim; her daughter, Alexandra Lydon; grandchildren, Andrew, Harrison, and Eddison; and brother, Gregory Bowers. In addition to her father, Saranne was preceded in death by her son, Jason Keim.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Saranne's memory to the SPCA of Lancaster, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Lancaster. www.clydekraft.com