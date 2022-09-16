Saranne L. Stoltzfus, three-day old infant daughter of Daniel F. and Rachel E. Lapp Stoltzfus, passed away peacefully at Nemours Children's Hospital, Wilmington, Delaware on September 15, 2022.
Besides her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Amos and Naomi Lapp, paternal grandparents, John and Annie Stoltzfus, all of Ronks; paternal great-grandparents, Jacob and Sadie Fisher of Gordonville and Benjamin and Naomi Stoltzfus of Leola.
The funeral will be on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST at 3128 Harvest Drive, Ronks. Interment will be in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
