Sarann Stoltzfus, 49, of 147 Springhead Rd., Gap, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at her home. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of Emma Stoltzfus Smucker and the late David Smucker. She was the wife of Stevie S. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, Sarann was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by: 8 children, Samuel Mark Stoltzfus, Reinholds, Sadie Marie, Lynda, Rachel Anne, Esther, Verna Ruth, Miriam Faith, Joseph Aaron Stoltzfus, all at home; 9 siblings, Fanny Ruth married to Amos Fisher, Strasburg, Stevie married to Amanda Smucker, East Earl, Rachel married to Ephraim Esch, Gap, Samuel married to Sadie Mae Smucker, Kinzers, David married to Ruthie Smucker, Dale, IL, Jesse married to Verna Smucker, Gap, Martha married to Henry Esh, Jr., Coatesville, Melvin married to Rebecca Smucker, Gordonville, Mahlon married to Lovina Smucker, Kinzers. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Annie Smucker.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST with interment in Red Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman's Leola
