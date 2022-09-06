Sarah Z. Hoover, 83, of 2802 Division Highway, New Holland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at home.
She was the wife of Rufus Hoover. She was born in Terre Hill to the late Phares and Sarah (Zimmerman) Martin.
She was a member of Fariview Mennonite Church in Kentucky.
In addition to her husband, Sarah is survived by eight sons, Alvin (Ella) Hoover of Ephrata, Eli (Marion) Hoover of Denver, Samuel (Irene) Hoover of KY, Rufus (Miriam) Hoover of New Holland, Aaron (Michelle) Hoover of Mohnton, David (Minnie) Hoover of Stevens, Henry (Cathy) Hoover of KY, Edwin (Eva) Hoover of Ephrata; nine daughters, Lizzie (Earl) Hoover of Ephrata, Mabel (Leroy) Hoover of KY, Annie (Benjamin) Martin of Stevens, Esther (Jesse) Martin of Denver, Lena (Leon) Hoover of New Holland, Sarah (Lester) Hoover of New Holland, Emma (Nathan) Martin of East Earl, Edna (Lloyd) Hoover of New Holland, Susie (Leonard) Hoover of New Holland; 122 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Aaron Martin of Denver, Harvey Martin of KY, Luke Martin of KY and two sisters, Anna and Lizzie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Ivan, Phares, Rufus, Christian, Amos, Clarence, and John; two sisters, Lydia and Mary; a son, Daniel Hoover; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the home farm, 117 Kurtz Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12:30 PM at the home farm with further services at 1:00 PM from the Reidenbach Church, Martin Road and Reidenbach Road, New Holland. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
