Sarah W. "Sally" Jackson, 89, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, entered into rest on Monday, July 26, 2021. Sally, as she was lovingly known, was born in Fulton Twp., the daughter of the late Arthur and Edith (Bradley) Weaver. She was raised by her grandparents, Martin and Katherine Bradley. Sally's husband, J. Richard Jackson died in 1996.
Sally worked as a registered nurse at Lancaster General Hospital and also was a supervising nurse at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was an active member of Little Britain Presbyterian Church and also a member of O.E.S #446. She had a real love of music and played the piano beautifully. Sally was a loving mother, wife, and friend to all.
She is survived by 2 sons: Thomas R. Jackson husband of Beth, and David L. Jackson husband of Jill, along with 3 daughters: Margaret, wife of Allen McCauley, Janet J., wife of Kevin Witman, and Joan J., wife of Brian Rhineer. Sally has 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA beginning at 11:00 a.m.; there will be a viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Sally's memory to Little Britain Presbyterian Church at the above address. To sign the guestbook, please visit
