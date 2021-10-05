Sarah Stoltzfus, 83 of 552 Beechdale Rd., Bird in Hand, passed away on Monday, October 4th 2021 at the home of her niece in Kinzers. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. A homemaker, Miss Stoltzfus was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Survivors: two sisters, Barbara married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Christiana, Rebecca married to Henry King, Drumore; three brothers, Joseph married to Susie, Indiana, Ben married to Rebecca, Kirkwood, Amos married to Arie, Bird-in-Hand; brother-in-law, Stephen married to Lavina, Honey Brook. She was preceded in death by sisters, Malinda Stoltzfus, Sarah's twin sister Mary, and Katie Stoltzfus.
Viewing & funeral will be at the home place at 552 Beechdale Road. Time will be published when confirmed. Interment will be in Myer's Cemetery, Leola.
Furman's - Leola
