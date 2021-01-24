Sarah Spencer, 59, born in Lancaster on January 5, 1962 to Nathan Levitan, Jr., and the late Mary (Darlington) Levitan, died at her Manor Township home on January 20, 2021.
Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother. Sarah dearly loved her kids and grandchildren, and they were her reason for living. She also cared greatly for animals, especially her cat Pumpkin.
Sarah worked in healthcare for 38 years. Her best attribute was helping sick people.
Sarah is survived by her father Nathan, her son John Burton Spencer III, her daughter Rebecca Ann Spencer; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; and three brothers, Dr. Donald P. Masey, husband of Carolyn of Lititz, Daniel Levitan of Marietta, and Nate Levitan. In addition to her mother, Sarah was preceded in death by her brother Douglas Levitan and her cousin Cathy McVey.
Private services will take place, with burial in Christadelphian Cemetery, Neffsville.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
