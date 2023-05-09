Sarah "Sally" O'Reilly, 82, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, went into the arms of the Lord on May 6, 2023. Born in Sligo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Margaret McDonagh.
Sally was resilient through the many challenges she experienced throughout her life. Through those times she found comfort in her Catholic faith and always went above and beyond for everyone. She dedicated her life to her beloved daughters, family and friends. To know her was to love her. Her beautiful Irish brogue and cheerful manner brought a smile to all she met.
Her family fondly remembers her loving demeanor and genial smile. She enjoyed traveling back to Ireland many times and taking spur of the moment road trips. She took advantage of every opportunity she could, to spend time with her family. In her free time Sally was the family historian and an avid reader of many genres from World history to fiction and enjoyed listening to Irish music.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her daughters, Mary Ellen, and Sally Jo Goodwin, and siblings, Eugene McDonagh, Patrick McDonagh, and Margie Wertleib, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her husbands, Phillip Goodwin and James O'Reilly, niece, Caroline McDonagh and siblings, Thomas McDonagh, Seamus McDonagh, Charlie McDonagh, and Mary Hayes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Fr. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, NY.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »