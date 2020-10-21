Sarah "Sally" Newton Vanderslice, 86, of Lancaster, died on October 18, 2020 at her home. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Ruth H. Bennett Newton. Her husband, Robert F. Vanderslice, Jr. predeceased her in 1989.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1951 and from Chatham College in Pittsburgh in 1956. After graduating college, she worked at Parke Davis & Co., Detroit, MI as a lab assistant. In 1961, she moved to Pittsburgh to start a family, returning to Lancaster in 1971.
Sally was very active in Republican Politics in Lancaster County. She was a past president of Manheim Township Woman's Club, past Board Member and served as interim Executive Director of the Lancaster County Conservancy, trustee and past board chair of Millersville University. She worked on various campaigns of Republican candidates, from Presidential, Governor, County Judge to Township Office candidates.
She is survived by three daughters: Sue (Jim) Ericson, of Berkeley Springs, WV; Carrie (Eric) Rhinier of Lancaster, PA; and Liz (Chris) Modene of McKinney, TX; and four grandchildren: Natalie (George) Greaves, Brandon (Gabby) Rhinier, Alyson Modene, and Lucas Modene, and great-granddaughter; Kyrie Greaves. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Newton.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. A memorial service will be available at 11:00 AM via Livestream at https://my.gather.app/remember/sarah-sally-vanderslice and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lancaster County Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
717-394-4097